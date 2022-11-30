Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote

Published on November 30, 2022
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday.

The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star.

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post.

"I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I'm so proud to celebrate you today and everyday 👑."

The Broncos star responded to his wife's sweet message in the comments. "I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson," he wrote.

Ciara also celebrated Wilson's birthday with a fun dance set to "Birthday Bash" by Number9ok and Mighty Bay. She blew kisses to the camera and showed off a stylish leather mini skirt for her bae's big day.

Friends of Wilson's joined his wife in wishing the athlete a happy birthday on social media, including Vanessa Bryant.

Bryant, 40, posted a quirky selfie of herself and Wilson with the caption: "We love you brother. Happy birthday @dangerusswilson !!!! 💙"

Vanessa Bryant wishes Russell Wilson a happy birthday on IG
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Wilson posted a similarly sweet birthday message for his wife earlier this year when she turned 36. "God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much. You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score," began Wilson's note.

He continued, "You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant businesswoman. But most importantly, you are God's beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you."

"May this year bless you with all of your heart's desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara 🖤❤️🖤" concluded Wilson's caption, which accompanied several shots of the pair dressed up for picturesque date nights, including one seemingly taken in Italy.

The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future, all seemingly love their new home in Denver.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," she previously told PEOPLE of their new life in Colorado. "The people are so sweet. It's the perfect combination of things. The restaurants have been amazing. So I'm excited."

