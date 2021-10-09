Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger on Thursday during the Seattle Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Rams

Ciara Says Husband Russell Wilson Is 'the Toughest Man I Know' Following His Hand Surgery

Ciara is standing by Russell Wilson's side following the NFL star's hand surgery.

The 35-year-old singer had nothing but love for Wilson, 32, after the athlete underwent a procedure to treat his injured finger on Friday, writing in a tribute to her husband, "You're the toughest Man I know."

She continued, alongside a photo of herself standing by Wilson's bedside in the hospital, "Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King."

Ciara went on to thank Dr. Steven Shin and his team at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center for "taking care of my baby," before concluding her post with a series of hashtags that also included Wilson's Seattle Seahawks jersey number.

"#3 #RareBreed. ❤️💪🏽🐐," she added.

Wilson responded to Ciara's post by re-sharing it on his Instagram Story, calling the "Goodies" artist "my queen."

On his Instagram, the athlete posted a post-surgery picture in which he's seen sitting in a wheelchair with his right hand bandaged up.

"Lion Heart," he wrote in the caption.

Wilson injured his right middle finger during Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a statement from the Seahawks.

According to the team, the quarterback sustained "two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint" and underwent surgery to repair both.

"He will start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated that he will return to play later this season," the statement read.