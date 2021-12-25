Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Pose for Christmas Morning Snapshot in Comfy Pajamas

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens rang in their second Christmas as a couple together at home in Texas

It was a very merry — and comfy — Christmas for Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

On Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist, 24, and the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety were able to enjoy the winter holiday together before Sunday's Texans game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.

On her Instagram Story, Biles shared a sweet photograph of herself and Owens in their pajamas on Christmas morning. "Merry Christmas yall" the athlete wrote alongside the pic.

In another snapshot shared from Christmas Eve, Biles showed Owens enjoying a holiday dinner.

Jonathan Owens Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

The couple's celebrations came shortly after Owens made his first NFL start in a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier this month.

Biles spent Christmas in chillier temperatures after going on a tropical getaway with her family for Thanksgiving last month.

At the time, Biles shared a snap of a palm tree-lined pool, a video of her and a friend taking a shot in swimsuits, and an image of a plate full of turkey day fare, which she captioned "happy thanksgiving."

Speaking to PEOPLE in August, Biles talked about her and Owens' "love and appreciation" for one another.