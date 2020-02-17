Christina Mauser Honored in Private Memorial,Three Weeks After Helicopter Crash

Christina Mauser was remembered on Sunday at a private service in Huntington Beach, California.

Three weeks after dying in the helicopter crash that also killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the mother of three was memorialized, ABC 7 reported.

According to the outlet, the event was held at 1 p.m. local time in the gymnasium of Edison High School, Mauser’s alma mater.

Representative Carrie Williams said in a statement to KTLA-5 that Mauser graduated from Edison in 1999, and had been inducted into their athletic hall of fame for her accomplishments in both varsity basketball and volleyball.

“Christina was a stand-out athlete and student at the school…leading her teams to several titles while setting numerous records,” Williams told KTLA-5, adding that only members of the school community were welcomed to attend the private gathering.

Back on Feb. 1, a public vigil was held for Christina at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Before her death, Mauser worked as a basketball coach at Orange County’s private K-8 campus Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, where Gianna attended alongside Mauser’s 11-year-old daughter Penny.

Mauser was later recruited by Kobe to work at his Mamba Academy in Newbury Park. She was on her way there for a basketball tournament with Kobe, Gianna, and five other passengers (John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, and Payton Chester) on the morning of Jan. 26 when the aircraft crashed down in Calabasas. Pilot Ara Zobayan was also killed in the accident.

Image zoom Christina Mauser Facebook

In addition to Penny, Mauser is survived by two other children — a 4-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son, both of whom she shares with husband, Matt.

Matt spoke out about his wife just hours after her death was confirmed, in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible. I’ve got three small kids, and I’m trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom,” said Matt. “I’m scared, I think, more than anything, I’m a little scared about the future.”

He went on to sing the praises of his wife, calling her a “beautiful, smart, funny,” person.

“Christina — well, [Kobe] didn’t choose Christina for just any ordinary reason,” said Matt. “She was extraordinary. She was witty, incredibly witty. Funny — funny like nobody you’ve ever met … She was warm. She was incredibly bright. She was technologically incredibly savvy, she could figure out anything. My wife could break you down in two seconds, she knew how to figure you out. … She was incredibly deep.”

Since then, friends of Christina have spoken out about her — including Ryan Williams, a partner at Athletes First, one of the top football agencies in the world.

“When my wife was on bed rest with our twins for months, Christina was the most frequent visitor. A smile, a laugh, a good story … she had it all. In scary times, she was always a good day. In good times, she always made it a great day,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She made everything better. You’d always end an interaction with her by thinking, ‘She really is the best,’ ” he added. “She truly was special. Praying for Matt, their kids and all the families mourning today.”

Image zoom Christina Mauser and family GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Mauser family.

Meanwhile, the Bryant family held a private ceremony earlier this month at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar to lay Kobe, 41, and Gianna to rest.

A public memorial has been planned for Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. The event will also honor all the other crash victims.

The date holds special significance for the Bryant family: Gianna wore jersey No. 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy, and Kobe wore No. 24 in the latter half of his career.