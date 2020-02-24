Christina Aguilera Sings 'Ave Maria' in Italian to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Memorial

Rounding out three performances by female powerhouses, Christina Aguilera took the stage at the Staples Center

By Lindsay Kimble
February 24, 2020 04:15 PM

Christina Aguilera honored Kobe Bryant’s youth in Italy with a stirring performance of “Ave Maria” in the country’s native language at the celebration of life for the late athlete and his daughter Gianna on Monday.

The 39-year-old wore a black suit as she sang the Franz Schubert song in Italian while accompanied by live instrumentals.

Bryant spent several years in Italy — from age 6 to his teens — while his father Joe Bryant played basketball there.

41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, on January 26. He is survived by Vanessa and their daughters Capri, 7 months, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
Alicia Keys also performed during the memorial service, playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano. Beyoncé kicked off the celebration of life with two of her own songs, “XO” and “Halo.”

Also during the emotional gathering, Vanessa Bryant eulogized her husband and daughter, while Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan fondly remembered their friend.

