Christina Aguilera Sings 'Ave Maria' in Italian to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Memorial

Christina Aguilera honored Kobe Bryant’s youth in Italy with a stirring performance of “Ave Maria” in the country’s native language at the celebration of life for the late athlete and his daughter Gianna on Monday.

The 39-year-old wore a black suit as she sang the Franz Schubert song in Italian while accompanied by live instrumentals.

Bryant spent several years in Italy — from age 6 to his teens — while his father Joe Bryant played basketball there.

41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, on January 26. He is survived by Vanessa and their daughters Capri, 7 months, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Also during the emotional gathering, Vanessa Bryant eulogized her husband and daughter, while Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan fondly remembered their friend.