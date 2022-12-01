All About Christian Pulisic, the Soccer Star on the U.S. Men's National Team

From his rise to stardom to the people who've inspired him along the way, here's everything to know about the captain of the U.S. Men's National Team

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 05:07 PM
Christian Pulisic
Photo: Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Meet the man who's helping lead Team USA to World Cup victory.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest American men's soccer talents of all time, Christian Pulisic continues to turn heads as the captain of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) in the wake of his winning game against Iran on Nov. 29 in Qatar.

Although he victoriously scored the game-winning 1-0 goal — which guaranteed the U.S.'s spot in the knockout rounds in FIFA's global soccer tournament — Christian collided with Iran's goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand.

This resulted in a trip to the hospital after the game, in which doctors deemed his pain a "pelvic contusion." Despite the injury, the all-star reassured fans that he will be back for the U.S. soccer team's Dec. 3 match against the Netherlands.

While Christian (nicknamed "Captain America") has undoubtedly proved himself as a valuable player for Team USA, he's trail-blazed for a generation of soccer-playing Americans as a Pennsylvania native who plays at an elite level.

From his rise to stardom to the people who've inspired him along the way, here's everything to know about the soccer star.

His parents also played soccer

Christian Pulisic
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Christian was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania and was introduced to soccer at a young age. Why? Because he was raised by parents who played the sport themselves at George Mason University from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Kelley Harlow of the women's team wound up marrying Mark Pulisic of the men's team. While Kelley only played at a collegiate level, Mark went on to play professionally for the Harrisburg Heat of the National Professional Soccer League in 1991 before retiring in 1999.

He plays for the Premier League club, Chelsea

Christian Pulisic
Justin Setterfield/Getty

Christian moved several times throughout his childhood, starting his professional career at age 16 with German club Borussia Dortmund. Now, Christian plays for the Premiere League club Chelsea.

He started playing for the English club after his January 2019 transfer from Borussia Dortmund worth $73 million, a move that made him the most expensive North American player of all time.

Some of Christian's club highlights with Chelsea include winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2021, becoming the third USMNT player to register 20 goals in the Premier League in the midst of his fourth season and becoming the first USMNT player to appear in and win the UEFA Champions League Final in the 2020-21 edition, per U.S. Soccer's official site.

He loves to play chess when he's not playing soccer

Christian Pulisic
Richard Gordon/Icon Sportswire via Getty

In addition to soccer, Christian puts his competitiveness towards another game: chess. While his parents inspired his love for the physical game, his grandfather — Mark's dad, Mate Pulisic — inspired his love for the mental game.

Mark was born on the small Croatian island of Olib and immigrated over to New York City from what was then Yugoslavia. Not only did he bring over a love of soccer, but a passion for chess as well.

"I was nowhere near his level and I wish we'd played more but I'm glad we shared that," Christian said of playing chess with his grandfather, per The Athletic. "It's a memory I hold close to my heart."

When his father died in December 2020, Christian got a tattoo of a queen chess piece on his left arm to honor him. The ink — which he got after winning the Champions League — also has his grandfather's name, Mate, beneath the image. (Mate is also Christian's middle name.) He even has a chess piece on his cleat (pictured above)!

He's a published author

Christian Pulisic
Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty

Christian published Pulisic: My Journey So Far, a book that chronicles the rise of his acclaimed soccer career. From his early beginnings in Hershey, Pennsylvania to becoming the captain of the U.S. national team and attaining Champions League glory, Christian talks candidly about his journey of transforming his dreams into reality.

He has one sister

Christian Pulisic and Devyn Pulisic
Devyn Pulisic/Instagram

Christian has one sibling, an older sister named Devyn Pulisic. She is very supportive of her younger brother and can often be seen cheering him on at games. Christian also shares sweet brother-sister pictures on his Instagram, showing off their tight bond.

In August, Devyn gave birth to a baby girl, Avery Joy Sawyer, making Christian an uncle.

Related Articles
Christian Pulisic reacts following a collision during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA
U.S. Soccer's Christian Pulisic Vows He'll Be Back for Next World Cup Game Despite Pelvic Contusion
Mehdi Taremi of IR Iran is challenged by Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
United States Defeats Iran in Epic World Cup Match to Move on to Knockout Stage
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Tyler Adams of United States reacts during the USA Press Conference at the Main Media Center on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
USMNT's Tyler Adams Gracefully Hits Back at Iranian Reporter's Question About Racism in the U.S.
Neco Williams of Wales is tackled by Tyler Adams of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
U.S. Men Tie Wales 1-1 in Their First World Cup Match Since 2014
best soccer streaming services
10 Ways to Stream Your Favorite Soccer Teams
ed Lasso Shares Messages of Support for USMNT on Hometown Billboards Across Country
Ted Lasso Supports the U.S. Men's Soccer Team with Messages on Billboards in Their Hometowns
Olivia Pichardo from Brown University Makes History as First Female to Join Division I Baseball Team
Brown University's Olivia Pichardo Becomes the First Female Division I Baseball Player
Christian Pulisic
Ahead of World Cup, USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Reveals 1st Thing He'll Do Once He's Back in America
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
KPOP Musical
Meet the 18 Performers Making Their Broadway Debuts in 'KPOP' the Musical
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021
What Is Pickleball? Here's Everything to Know About the Fastest-Growing Sport in America
Joe Biden family
Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know
Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly looks on against the Houston Dash during a game between Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
U.S. Soccer Report Finds 'Systemic' Abuse and Misconduct Within National Women's Soccer League
USMNT
U.S. Men's National Soccer Team Secures Spot in 2022 World Cup After 8-Year Drought: 'Proud Moment'
Jarrett Stoll (L) and sportscaster Erin Andrews attend The 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll