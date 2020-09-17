Getting Steamy! Carolina Panthers Star Christian McCaffrey Poses in His Underwear for GQ

As for how he's stayed in shape, the running back said that lockdown “was the best thing” in terms of his training routine

Christian McCaffrey is ready for his close-up!

The Carolina Panthers running back, 24, posed in his underwear for a number of steamy photos for a new GQ profile, which was published online Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one of the stripped down shots, McCaffrey — who is dating former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo posed — in a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear while reclining in a chair. In another he showed off his ripped physique while standing in an empty hallway, clad only in a towel.

As for how the star has stayed in shape even while spending so much time at home, McCaffrey said lockdown “was the best thing” in terms of his training routine.

“I had no travel, so I was never interrupted,” he said.

“I started getting to the point where I loved quarantine,” he added. “Part of me has been trying to social distance myself for a long time now.”

McCaffrey also spoke about how he’ll “always be thankful” for former teammate Cam Newton, who signed with New England Patriots over the summer, replacing Tom Brady.

“Cam was someone who helped me have more fun with football,” the pro athlete told GQ. “I'll always be thankful to him for that.

“He saw that if I made a mistake, I would be very hard on myself. But he would celebrate the good plays. It was something you could do as a team. He would talk a lot of mess and laugh and still have success,” he added.

Back in March, when Newton was released by the Panthers after nine seasons, McCaffrey also paid tribute to the quarterback. “Thank you 1! You changed the way I approach the game and put the fun back in it for me. I’ll always owe you for that,” he added. “I speak for the Carolinas when I say thank you for all memories and smiles you brought us.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Is ‘Ready to Put a Show on’ When He Returns to the NFL This Season

Ahead of the Panthers’ first game of the NFL season last week, which the team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, Culpo shared a steamy picture to cheer her man on.

“ITS GAME DAY ‼️‼️ lets goooo @christianmccaffrey,” she wrote alongside a pair of photos that showed the couple cuddling up together in their bathing suits.

The athlete also penned a supportive post back in July to celebrate Culpo landing the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. “When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddleboard. A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!” he captioned a photo of the pair.

“We have so much in common,” the model and TV personality, 28, told PEOPLE last December.