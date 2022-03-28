Christian Eriksen Scores Goal in Soccer Return Months After on-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'Happy'
Soccer star Christian Eriksen had a memorable return to the sport this weekend by scoring his first goal since suffering a medical emergency during a game last year.
The 30-year-old player for Denmark scored the goal shortly after entering the country's friendly game against the Netherlands following halftime on Saturday. The moment came less than a year after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a Euro 2020 opening match against Finland last June.
"I was happy the ball came to me and of course, it was a lovely finish," Eriksen told Reuters. "To start the comeback in international football like this was the perfect way."
"I felt very welcome (by the Netherlands fans). I've been here before (for Ajax) for many years so of course, they know me, but it was a very heartwarming reception for sure," he added. "I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup but there are a lot of games in between and I'm focused on them."
Video of Ericksen's goal posted by ESPN FC showed the crowd cheering for the player during the feel-good moment.
RELATED: Christian Eriksen Discharged from Hospital After Collapsing During Euro 2020 Game: 'I Am Doing Well'
Ericksen came close to scoring a second time, according to CNN, but hit the goalpost. Denmark ultimately lost the friendly 4-2.
After experiencing the cardiac event last summer, Ericksen received urgent medical attention for about 10 minutes. He later underwent a defibrillator implant operation.
"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," his team, DBU, said in a statement at the time. "Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."
RELATED: Christian Eriksen Sends Teammates a Video Message After Collapsing at Euro 2020: He's 'In Good Spirits'
"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time," they added.
Ericksen joined the Premier League team Brentford as a free agent in January, Reuters said.
RELATED VIDEO: Parents of Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Open Up About Her Death: 'Worst Nightmare'
Ericksen may have another chance to score a goal when Denmark visits Serbia for another friendly on Tuesday.