Christian Eriksen Scores Goal in Soccer Return Months After on-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'Happy'

The 30-year-old player for Denmark scored the goal shortly after entering the country's friendly game against the Netherlands following halftime on Saturday. The moment came less than a year after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a Euro 2020 opening match against Finland last June.

"I was happy the ball came to me and of course, it was a lovely finish," Eriksen told Reuters . "To start the comeback in international football like this was the perfect way."

"I felt very welcome (by the Netherlands fans). I've been here before (for Ajax) for many years so of course, they know me, but it was a very heartwarming reception for sure," he added. "I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup but there are a lot of games in between and I'm focused on them."