Christian Eriksen 'Awake' and in Stable Condition After Collapsing During Euro 2020 Game

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective," said Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Čeferin

Christian Eriksen is on the mend.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old Danish soccer player suddenly collapsed during the Euro 2020 opening game against Finland but is now "awake" and in stable condition.

During the first half of the game, which was taking place at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, Eriksen was struggling to make his way across the field when a ball that was thrown in his direction hit him, causing him to fall to the ground, per ESPN.

Rushing to his side were teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney, alongside team medics, who gave the sports star medical attention, including CPR. The Danish FA later confirmed in a social media statement that Eriksen is "awake" and is awaiting "further examinations" at a hospital.

The match between Denmark and Finland was suspended due to Eriksen's medical emergency, with the score still at 0-0, ESPN reported.

Christian Eriksen Credit: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated," an earlier statement from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) read. "The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized."

Following a crisis meeting with both teams and UEFA match officials, the organization then said that the game would resume while the match scheduled between Belgium and Russia at would also continue as scheduled.

"Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC)," the group tweeted. "The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half."

In a statement, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said, "Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith."