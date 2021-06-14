Christian Eriksen Sends Teammates a Video Message After Collapsing at Euro 2020: He's 'In Good Spirits'

"It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there," said Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel

Christian Eriksen is "in good spirits" after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during Saturday's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland.

The soccer player, 29, has since recorded a video message from the hospital for his teammates from Denmark, updating them on his condition and encouraging them to focus on their next game against Belgium on Thursday, according to ESPN.

"We are in touch with him," Jakob Hoeyer, communications director at the Danish football association, told reporters on Monday. "We were in touch with him yesterday and today. [His] condition is the same as yesterday, stable, good."

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also visited his teammate in the hospital. "It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there," he told Danish broadcaster DR. "It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot."

After collapsing facedown on the pitch in the 43rd minute, Eriksen received urgent medical attention for about 10 minutes. Applause erupted as the midfielder's teammates accompanied him in a stretcher off the field before he was transported to a hospital in Copenhagen. It was reported later in the day that Eriksen was "awake" and in stable condition.

Christian Eriksen Credit: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images

His agent Martin Schoots said Eriksen is still undergoing tests. "We spoke this morning [Sunday]. He was joking around and in good spirits, he was doing well," he said to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

"We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well," Schoots added. "The doctors are doing some detailed examinations, it will take time. Christian does not give up. Him and his family want to send everyone their thanks."

Following a crisis meeting with both teams and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) match officials, the game resumed later Saturday, resulting in a 1-0 victory for Finland.

"UEFA is sure it treated the matter with utmost respect for the sensitive situation and for the players," the organization said in a statement. "It was decided to restart the match only after the two teams requested to finish the game on the same evening."

Although the UEFA noted that "the players' need for 48 hours' rest between matches eliminated other options," many have scrutinized their decision to resume the game the same day. "The players were probably not given a real option in terms of taking a good decision that was in that moment in balance with where they were mentally," Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of international players' union FIFPRO, told Reuters. "There's a lot of lessons that need to be drawn from this."