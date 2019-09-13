How Chris Smith’s Teammates Are Supporting Him After the Tragic Death of His Girlfriend

Image zoom Chris Smith Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are standing with defensive end Chris Smith after the tragic death of his girlfriend Petara Cordero earlier this week.

In a press conference on Thursday, Freddie Kitchens, the head coach of the Browns, said that the team is “going to support Chris,” calling him a “great dude” and “good in the locker room.”

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to him, his family and her family,” Kitchens said. “Really, really sad.”

“We try to build a culture around here where we hold each other accountable,” he added. “When you do that, you have to start caring about people. This goes beyond football. This was a 26-year-old young lady at the highlight of her life. Not to get too personal about it … Chris is a good dude. She was a good girl. We just want to support him in any way we can.”

Cordero, 26, was struck by a car and killed in front of her NFL player boyfriend on Wednesday morning, the team said in a statement. Her death came just weeks after she and Smith, 27, welcomed daughter Haven Harris Smith.

Image zoom Petara Cordero and Chris Smith Petara Cordero/Instagram

When asked if Smith would be playing in the Browns’ next game, Monday against the New York Jets, Kitchens said he couldn’t “say one way or the other on that.”

“I know from an emotional standpoint, we are going to support Chris, I am going to support Chris and his teammates are going to support Chris. I have not even given one thought about [whether he will play],” Kitchens said. “I do not want Chris to even think about that. I told him yesterday, this is beyond [football], okay?”

“Chris is on my mind right now, his family is on my mind, her family is on my mind and the four-week-old baby is on my mind,” Kitchens continued. “It is a difficult time, but we are going to get through it. There is never going to be an excuse. We are going to get through it. I promise you that. We are going to get through it together. Chris is included in that and his family is included in that.”

Kitchens also said that “everybody” in the Browns locker room “is hurting” for Chris.

“Chris is important to us. Chris is important to this locker room. Everything he is going through, we feel,” he said.

Cordero was a passenger in Smith’s Lamborghini when a tire blew out, causing their vehicle to swerve and hit a median on I-90 West in Cleveland, according to the Browns’ statement.

Cordero got out of the car uninjured, only to be struck by an oncoming Mazda, local station News 5 reported. After being taken to Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mazda admitted to drinking before the accident, and a toxicology report is pending, Cleveland police told CNN. Smith was not impaired, both the Browns’ statement and CNN reported.

On Wednesday, Browns’ team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam offered words of support for Smith, who will be excused from team activities to grieve “as he sees best fit.”

Smith and Cordero had announced their daughter Haven’s arrival on social media less than a month before her sudden and tragic death.

On Aug. 27, Smith shared photos of the new mom and baby, writing in the caption, “I’m so thankful to have another beautiful gift in this world my daughter Haven Harris Smith. You are such a blessing to me and your mother!! Love you Petara and Baby Haven❤️❤️❤️.”

Cordero also shared photographs of their new addition on Instagram, writing, “This little girl has filled my heart with so much joy and love !! I’m so thankful that God chose me to be her mommy!! So excited for this life journey with you!!! Haven Harris Smith.”