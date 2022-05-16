Chris Paul Says He is 'Not Retiring' After Season-Ending Blowout Loss
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul shut down rumors of his retirement after a blowout loss to Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Paul, 37, had 10 points, four assists, and only a single rebound in the season-ending defeat.
Going into the 2022 postseason, the Phoenix Suns had the best record in the league and were largely considered favorites to win the championship. Their second-round exit was a shocking defeat for Suns fans and the organization.
Paul has competed in the NBA since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2005, but his legacy has been left stained after a series of collapses in the postseason. "You play long enough and you don't win, every time you lose, they're going to say it was your best chance," Paul told reporters after the game on Sunday.
"We'll be right back next year," Paul promised Suns fans. "I'll tell you that much. I'm not retiring tomorrow, thank God."
Paul's age has been a significant topic of discussion for Phoenix fans since he signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the team last summer, according to Bleacher Report.
The 37-year-old point guard is already looking to the next season. "Hopefully, I'm healthy coming back," he said. "But I'm going to keep playing."
To add salt to Paul's wound, the Suns point guard set an NBA record last night, but probably one you won't hear him boasting about. After the Game 7 defeat, Paul became the only player in NBA history to lose postseason series in which his team had a 2-0 lead, according to CBS Sports.
"We didn't reach our goal. So I don't think anything matters except for everybody just trying to get a little bit better for next season," Paul said.