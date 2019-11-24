Tennis Legend Chris Evert Is Open to Dating Again: 'All the Good Ones Are Married'

Image zoom Jason Koerner/Getty Image

Although tennis star Chris Evert is super busy and fulfilled with her work and family, she is open to dating again.

“I would be happy to date but I have found that all of the good ones are married,” Evert told PEOPLE Saturday night during the 30th annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic presented by Chase Private Client at Florida’s Boca Raton Resort & Club. “My work this year is especially strong and successful, but I would like to date again if that should happen.”

After her short 15-month marriage to golfer Greg Norman ended in 2009, Evert — who has three sons, Alexander, 28, Nicholas, 25, and Colton, 23, with first husband former Olympic downhill ski champion Andy Mill — became more independent. She spent time by herself and learned how to make her own decisions, and the introspection was cathartic.

“I love my life now where I play tennis and mentor daily at Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton,” said Evert, looking trim and fit in a beautiful wine-colored Zac Rosen gown with older sons Alexander and Nicholas on each arm. “I also love working for ESPN doing commentary on the grand slams. And I spend a lot of time with my charity work which is time-consuming but so fulfilling.”

Last year, Evert’s tennis classic raised $800,000 to help charities fighting drug abuse and child neglect in Florida, now totaling more than $25 million since its inaugural year in 1989.

The tennis star, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her professional tennis career, now keeps her great figure by playing tennis and using upper body weights, eating healthy, and spending part of each summer in the fresh air of Aspen, Colorado, where her sister Clare lives.

“As you get older, your priorities change,” said Evert, who turns 65 next month. “One of the really nice parts of my life is enjoying how Andy and my friendship has deepened over the years. We enjoy weekly dinners together, co-parent, and stay involved in our children’s lives.”

Overall, Evert is happy to awaken each day to a full schedule of activity that keeps her young. “My life is good,” she said. “I am grateful for everything I have, and I am enjoying it all.”