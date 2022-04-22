The snowboarding champion told PEOPLE that she is "really grateful" for her skateboarder boyfriend Evan Berle because "he just makes my life so much easier"

Chloe Kim Talks About Her Boyfriend of Two Years: 'He's the Calm in the Storm'

After the Olympic snowboarder, 21, spends her days soaring through the air executing gravity-defying stunts, she knows she can count on Berle, 24, to bring her back down to earth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at an event to launch her partnership with Purina Pro Plan, Kim said her boyfriend of more than two years is "just amazing."

"He's the calm in the storm and whenever I'm upset or something crazy is going on," she said of Berle, whom she met through mutual friends. "He's always there with such calm energy and I really need that sometimes."

Just as a few examples of the whirlwind of Kim's life in recent memory: Four years ago during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, she catapulted to global fame with a near-perfect score and became the first woman in history to land back-to-back 1080s. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she became the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the women's halfpipe event.

No matter what comes her way, Berle "knows what to do and he's very quick at problem-solving so he just makes my life so much easier," she told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Chloe Kim of the United States takes a training run prior to the Ladies' Snowboard Halfpipe Final Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Himself a pro skateboarder, Berle regularly shares photos with Kim on his social media accounts. Last January, he celebrated their anniversary with photos and video footage from their first year as a couple, captioning the sweet post: "One year down, many more to go."

"Happy anniversary beautiful girl, you make every single part of life better and I am so lucky to spend everyday with my best friend," Berle concluded.

On Tuesday, Kim said the two love taking advantage of time off with some of their favorite hobbies.

"Whenever we both get time off we're like, 'oh, let's go on a hike with [my dog] Reese,' or, 'let's go to the beach'," she said. "He likes to go surf so I'll go lay on the beach while he surfs and it's a really fun thing that we can do together. I'm really grateful for him."

Reese is the snowboarder's miniature Australian Shepherd. In a recent Instagram post, Berle shared a carousel of images featuring Kim and her furry friend with the caption: "We dog parents."

It's an important identifier for Kim, whose partnership with Purina on the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge movement encourages people to get active with their dogs and discover how the brand's nutrition plan can fuel their canine companion's active lifestyles.

Additionally, a donation of up to $100,000 will also be made by Pro Plan Sport to Athletes for Animals — a non-profit organization that focuses on protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide.