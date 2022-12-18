Chloe Kim Reveals She and Boyfriend Evan Berle Have Split: 'I'm a Single Lady for the Holidays'

The former couple started dating in January 2020

Published on December 18, 2022 02:35 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Chloe Kim attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Chloe Kim has parted ways with boyfriend Evan Berle.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, 22, revealed she and Berle are no longer dating.

"My boyfriend and I are broken up. I'm a single lady for the holidays," Kim said, adding, "It's been a little bit" since the former couple called it quits.

"It's all good," she continued.

chloe kim, evan berle
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kim and Berle, a skateboarder, started dating in January 2020.

In February, Berle celebrated Kim following her gold medal win in the halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Looking ahead, the athlete is optimistic about her future plans, telling PEOPLE, "I'm ready to just work and spend time with my family."

"I'm really excited for the holidays," she added. "I feel like my family always travels, works and all this stuff, so it's nice spending quality time [with them]. You can all spend uninterrupted quality time together."

After defending her 2018 PyeongChang title earlier this year, during which she became the first woman in history to land back-to-back 1080s, Kim shared she has found a new passion in life as of late.

"I've been getting into acting," she explained to PEOPLE. "I think just being in front of a camera at a young age, I just felt like it was really comfortable, and I actually really enjoyed it."

"I think it kind of came over time. I've done cameos, I did music videos, and I really enjoyed it, and now that I'm kind of thinking about what I want to do after my snowboarding career, that kind of made sense for me to try," Kim continued. "So it's been an amazing journey, and I'm really happy I'm putting myself out there."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Chloe Kim attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

With her new career goal, Kim is also grateful for the support she has received from her friends along the way.

"A lot of my friends are industry actors and actresses, so yeah, they've been so helpful," she said. "I was like, 'You can come audition with me, I'll read the lines to you.' … So it's really cool."

Added Kim: "I think everyone in my life is so supportive and really wants to watch me thrive, so I'm really, really grateful for that."

Kim was among a slew of other stars attending the 2022 Unforgettable Gala, sponsored by Character Media, to honor Asian Pacific Islander creatives and leaders in entertainment, the arts and culture. The black-tie event was hosted by Eugene Cordero and featured keynote speakers including Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling.

"I think it's really empowering for us all to just be here today," Kim told PEOPLE of the event. "I've never really been in this type of environment before where everybody is so successful and incredible — and they all look like me. That was something I really struggled with growing up, because no one looked like me, and I felt alone."

"So, I think this would make little Chloe so happy," she added. "I think just some more representation, putting more Asian faces out there, is what we need to do, and I think that's what we're working towards. We're part of the progression."

