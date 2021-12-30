China Bans Soccer Players from Getting Tattoos to 'Set Good Example for Society': Reports
China's national team players have reportedly been asked to remove or cover up their existing tattoos under the new rules
China's national team soccer players have been instructed to cover up or remove tattoos to set a "good example for society," according to reports.
The directive — issued by the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) — prohibits the recruitment of tattooed players on the country's youth and national teams at Under-20 levels, CNN reported. It also bans current national and U23 players from adding new art to their bodies.
"Athletes of the national team and U23 national team are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos," reads a portion of the directive published by the news outlet.
The organization also advised current players with tattoos to remove "tattoos by themselves."
"In cases of special circumstances," the directive continued, "tattoos must be covered during training and competition after the consent of the team."
The organization explained their reasoning by saying the tattoo ban would "fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society," as cited by CNN.
In addition to the changes, GAS suggested teams should schedule "ideological and political education activities" to "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.
Such activities would "enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and honor, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play," they added, according to Sky Sports.
The country has cracked down on tattoos shown on television over the last three years, BBC said. In response, some players have covered their tattoos with long sleeves.
Yet, the country hasn't only targeted tattoos.
According to the news outlet, a women's university football match was canceled in December 2020 after participants were told they could not have dyed hair.