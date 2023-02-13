Chiefs' Quarterback Chad Henne Announces Retirement After Super Bowl Win: 'Calling It a Career'

Henne played 13 seasons in the NFL after he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2008

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 04:09 PM
Chad Henne
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is ending his NFL career on a high note.

Shortly after Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 2023, Henne, 37, announced his retirement from the NFL.

In an Instagram post, Kansas City's backup quarterback shared a photo of himself celebrating the championship on the field at State Farm Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. "Calling it a career," he wrote in the post's caption.

Henne added that he is "capping it off" with a Bud Light and "another ring."

Henne played in the league for 13 years after he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2008. During his career, he played for the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chiefs.

The newly-retired quarterback contributed to a number of wins for his teams over the 13 years he competed, ending his career with 60 touchdowns and 13,290 yards thrown.

Chad Henne
Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty

While Patrick Mahomes lead the way to Super Bowl 2023 for Kansas City, Henne filled in for the NFL's MVP while he was injured during the team's championship season.

Fans even thought Henne would enter the game on Sunday after Mahomes, 27, went down with an injury in the second quarter of the game. Just before halftime, Mahomes limped back to the sidelines after he appeared to aggravate an ongoing ankle injury he first experienced during the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes was able to continue playing, but Henne was prepared for the moment during his final NFL game.

Kansas City went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl victory is the second in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career, and the third for head coach Andy Reid. The franchise last won in 2020, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

