Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Wife of Nearly 40 Years His Real ‘Trophy’ After Super Bowl Win

A Super Bowl victory is just the cherry on top of a great life for Andy Reid.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, 61, told reporters how he celebrated his team’s big game win, sharing that his mostly sleepless night was capped off with a cheeseburger, a Pitbull playlist and the true prize in his eyes, his wife Tammy Reid.

“I didn’t really sleep last night, but I didn’t spend it with the trophy,” said Andy. “Well, I did — I spent it with my trophy wife, how’s that?”

He continued: “I listened to Pitbull, that’s what I did. He was unbelievable; he’s got great endurance, I’ll tell ya. Unbelievable endurance, that guy has.”

Andy has been married to Tammy for 38 years, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and their family — children Britt, Spencer, Crosby and Drew Ann — gathered on Sunday to watch as the coach led his squad to a triumphant end to the season.

Their other child, son Garrett, died of a drug overdose in 2012 at age 29, but the family said they felt him at the stadium with them.

“The fact that we were all here, that was amazing,” Tammy said, according to the Inquirer. “Except for ‘G.’ So sad, but I know he’s watching us.”

RELATED: MVP Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrates His Super Bowl 2020 Win in Sweet Photo

Image zoom Tammy Reid and Andy Reid, 2013 Jamie Squire/Getty

Andy Reid said he was going to eat the biggest cheeseburger he ever had last night. He says he didn’t sleep. “I didn't spend the night with the trophy. I spent it with my trophy wife” 🤣

pic.twitter.com/nq2ieBufb1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 3, 2020

The couple met at Brigham Young University in Utah, according to the outlet, and Tammy has been by his side ever since.

“I’ve been … with her for about 40 years now,” said Reid. “Every day is a special day, I’m telling ya. I call her my girlfriend for that reason. You never lose interest if you do that, right, you guys out there? Call them your girlfriend and you always do special things for them.”

Added Tammy: “Just seeing all the hard work he puts in, I’m just so happy for him. I’m happy for the Hunts [owners of the Chiefs] and the players and the coaches and the city of Kansas City, but mostly for him because I see all the hard work he does.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Andy Reid Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Fan Hilariously Caught Taking a Snooze at Super Bowl LIV — And It Was Only the First Quarter

Reid’s star player, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also had his significant other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday to root for him.

The 24-year-old athlete, who was named MVP at the end of the night, played as his girlfriend Brittany Matthews cheered him on, documenting her gameday experience for fans on social media.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews captioned a photo with Mahomes on Instagram after the big win.

In the picture, the couple, who have been dating since high school, are leaning in for a kiss as they stand among Chiefs-themed confetti on the field.