Worst First Pitch Ever? Chicago White Sox Staffer's Throw Goes Viral

"Now, the key to this game is keeping your eye on the ball." pic.twitter.com/qZKAt6GSKk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

Move aside 50 Cent, there’s a new threat on the pitcher’s mound.

The Chicago White Sox employee of the month had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch of the game on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, and unfortunately, it didn’t exactly go well.

The woman wound up, throwing the ball, which hooked to the left and struck the on-field photographer’s camera before bouncing off toward the catcher, Sox pitcher Evan Marshall.

Teased the Sox on Twitter alongside video of the viral moment, “Now, the key to this game is keeping your eye on the ball.”

Alongside the image captured by the photographer before the hit, the team added, “Life comes at you pretty fast.”

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

The photographer, Darren Georgia, told NBC Sports after the hilarious incident, “I honestly didn’t even see it coming.”

“I took the photo and it just hit the camera. It didn’t hit my head. The camera is okay. I’m okay. I’m just shocked,” he shared.

Georgia also told the outlet that the team photographer said that the errant pitch had never before happened in his 35-year career.

“I’m glad I could be the first,” Georgia said with a laugh. He added in a Tweet, “Happy to report that both myself and the camera are okay.”

After the clip started making the rounds, a Twitter user named Nikki shared a photo of the errant pitcher on the social media platform, writing proudly, “LITERALLY THATS MY MOM!!!”