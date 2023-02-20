Chicago White Sox Prospect Anderson Comás Announces He Is Gay: 'Fight for Your Dreams'

The relief pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization shared that he's gay in a post on Instagram Sunday

By
Published on February 20, 2023 01:44 PM
Chicago White Sox outfielder Anderson Comas (17) at bat during an Instructional League game against the Oakland Athletics at Lew Wolff Training Complex on October 5, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona.
Photo: Zachary Lucy/Four Seam Images via AP

Minor league baseball player Anderson Comás is speaking his truth — and making history!

The 23-year-old athlete, who is part of the Chicago White Sox organization, shared on Instagram Sunday that he is gay, in a post that led with a disclaimer that "if you're homophobic, this post may not [be] for you."

"This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it's that I'm proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈" Comás wrote. "I'm also a human with a great soul, I'm respectful, I'm a lover, I love my family and friends and that's what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me."

He continued, "So I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I'm gay and I'm a professional athlete so that didn't stopped me to make my dreams come true, I'm doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don't listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it 🤨❤️"

The Chicago White Sox showed support and love to the player in a tweet, writing: "We are all so proud of you, Anderson!" along with heart and rainbow flag emojis.

Comás becomes the third minor league player to publicly share that they are gay, according to MLB.com.

In 2015, David Denson, a first baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers organization, revealed he was gay. And in August 2022, former San Francisco Giants minor league pitcher Solomon Bates came out publicly as gay.

Minor League baseball player Anderson Comas comes out as gay
Anderson Comas/Instagram

Former Major League Baseball pitcher T.J. House came out as gay in December in an announcement confirming his engagement to partner, Ryan Neitzel.

House played for the Cleveland Guardians and the Toronto Blue Jays from 2014-2017.

Glenn Burke, an outfielder who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics in the 1980s, and Billy Bean, an outfielder who played for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the 1990s, have also revealed that they were gay after retiring from baseball.

