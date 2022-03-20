Chicago White Sox 3B Jake Burger Criticizes Spring Training Hats After Getting Nasty Sunburn

"I've got a bone to pick with whoever designed these Spring Training hats," the MLB player wrote Saturday on Twitter alongside a photo of his sunburnt head

With spring training finally in full swing, Major League Baseball players are back on the field preparing for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger isn't too pleased with one part of his uniform — and it's left quite a mark.

"I've got a bone to pick with whoever designed these Spring Training hats…" the 25-year-old Missouri-native wrote Saturday on Twitter alongside a photo of his sunburnt bald head.

The sunburn appears on the back of his head, where the trucker mesh panels allow sunlight to stream through. Burger's criticism comes just one day after New Era Cap confirmed its new collection of spring training hats for the 2022 season.

In a Friday press release, the company lauded the "fresh, bright look" of the Grapefruit and Cactus League caps, each of which features trucker mesh in the mid and rear panels.

"We love how spring training gives us the opportunity to celebrate the storied tradition of baseball while also providing the freshness that comes with a new season," said Tim Shannahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap.

"This collection provides exactly that, delivering a new look for each of the teams," he added.

New Era first revealed its new hats in late February amid the MLB lockout, according to NBC Sports Chicago. The league and MLB Players' Union settled on a new collective bargaining agreement two weeks later.

Players reported to spring training last weekend after the MLB owners accepted the terms of the new five-year CBA.

Jake Burger #30 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Credit: Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty

The White Sox are one of several teams that completes spring training in Arizona, where the weather has remained consistently sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s during the latter portion of the week, according to ABC15 Arizona.

Other teams are preparing for the 2022 MLB season in Florida in similar temperatures, per Accuweather.