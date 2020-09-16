Chicago Radio Host Fired for Disparaging Comment About ESPN Sideline Reporter's Outfit

Chicago radio host Dan McNeil has been fired by his station, 670 The Score, after he made a disparaging comment about an outfit ESPN reporter Maria Taylor was wearing on the air Monday.

The Monday tweet, which has since been deleted, shared a screenshot of Taylor as well as a reference to an awards show for adult films, the Adult Video News awards. "NFL sideline reporter or host for the AVN annual awards presentation?" McNeil wrote, according to USA Today.

Entercom, the network that owns The Score, issued a statement the following day revealing that McNeil had been fired and condemning his words as “degrading and humiliating.” Deadspin's Julie DiCaro, a former host and reporter for The Score, was the first to report the news of McNeil’s departure.

“For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibly in how we chose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable,” the Entercom statement, signed by regional president Rachel Williamson, said.

“We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria,” she added.

Taylor herself responded to McNeil’s tweet on Tuesday, retweeting an article about his original comments and writing, “Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me ... please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown doubleheader I’ll be hosting tomorrow night.”

“Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!” she added.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Wednesday, ESPN stood by Taylor, sharing that she has the network's “unequivocal support.

“Too often, women are subjected to this type of commentary,” the statement said. “Women in sports deserve respect for their abilities and intellect, not judgment regarding their appearance. Maria Taylor has our full and unequivocal support.”

Various athletes and fellow sports reporters rallied around Taylor throughout the week. NBA player Ja Morant wrote, “we with you @MariaTaylor” while soccer star Megan Rapinoe added, “You know what is so dope about @MariaTaylor ... EVERYTHING! With you Maria!”