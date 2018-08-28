Chicago Cubs Fan Successfully Catches Ball in His Beer Cup and (Obviously) Chugs It to Celebrate

No need to hold this baseball fan’s beer.

One man left his glove at home and was still able to catch a foul ball in his beer cup at the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets game on Monday night, much to the enjoyment of the crowd at Wrigley Field.

According to USA Today, the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo hit a foul ball into the stands behind home plate.

As the man — wearing a The North Side t-shirt — chugged the remainder of his beer, fans cheered wildly. According to USA Today, Rizzo heard the crowd’s appreciation and looked on in amusement.

Sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter, NBC Sports Chicago’s Cubs Talk wrote, “At Wrigley, it’s ALWAYS happy hour!”

At Wrigley, it's ALWAYS happy hour! pic.twitter.com/NrJCdvkPqn — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) August 28, 2018

Baseball fans have been known to get inventive when a foul ball comes their way — in fact, an attendee at a June San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game did exactly the same.

Gabrielle DiMarco was caught on the Jumbrotron chugging her beverage after a ball landed in her cup.

“I felt like I won the lottery,” DiMarco told The San Diego Union-Tribune at the time. “I was like, ‘What are the chances?’ I wasn’t even trying to catch this ball and it landed in my cup.”