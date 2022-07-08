Chicago Bears Wide Receiver David Moore Arrested on Weapons and Marijuana Charges in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Gainesville, Texas.

Moore, a Gainesville native, is out of jail on $5,000 bond after the arrest early Monday morning, according to ESPN. The 27-year-old receiver was found by the Gainesville Police Department in a silver 2018 Ford F250 at a Taco Bell in Gainesville after an officer responded to a report of a "possibly intoxicated person in a vehicle" at the restaurant's drive-thru, police said in releases obtained by ESPN and NFL.com.

As officers identified Moore, they reportedly smelled marijuana and subsequently recovered a package of THC edible candies and three pistols in a search of Moore's vehicle, NFL.com reported. Moore was charged with possession of a controlled substance — marijuana possession remains illegal in Texas, according to a state website — and unlawful carrying of weapons.

The Bears said they are aware of Moore's situation Thursday and "are in the process of gathering more information," according to a statement obtained by ESPN and NFL.com. The team also said they would refrained from making any further comment at the time, according to the statement.

Neither the Bears nor the Gainesville Police Department immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

David Moore #83 of the Seattle Seahawks

Moore is the third Bears player arrested during the NFL offseason; in April, PEOPLE reported that another receiver, Byron Pringle, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in Wesley Chapel, Florida. On June 23, linebacker Matt Adams was arrested in Chicago and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession after police reportedly discovered him in possession of high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, according to ESPN.

In April, Moore signed with the Bears, joining his fifth NFL team in just 6 years in the league. The Seattle Seahawks originally selected Moore, who played college football at East Central University in Oklahoma, in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft; he played in 47 games for the Seahawks between 2017 and 2020, starting 14 and recording 13 touchdown receptions in that time, according to Pro Football Reference.