Chicago Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen's Twin Brother Found Dead at Power Substation

The twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead over the weekend at a North Carolina power substation.

Tyrell Cohen, 25, was reported missing by a family member on Saturday night after he didn't return home, authorities told CNN.

His body was discovered by an employee on Sunday morning at a Duke Power substation in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"It's believed the man died of electrocution while attempting to climb some of the equipment," the Wake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to the news outlet.

Tarik mourned his brother's death on social media Monday, writing: "I lost my brother, my twin, myself."

"I'm glad I got to express just how much I love him while he was here," Tarik wrote. "God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I'll just miss him forever."

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears tweeted a statement about Tyrell's death, writing that they were "heartbroken" to learn that their running back's brother had died.

"Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones," the statement reads. "On behalf of the entire Bear's family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."