Wide receiver Byron Pringle was signed to the NFL team just last month

Chicago Bears Player Arrested After Allegedly Doing 'Donut' with Child in the Car

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday by Florida Highway Patrol and charged with reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended.

According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the 28-year-old NFL player was stopped in Wesley Chapel, Florida, after an officer observed a cloud of smoke and heard the sound of squeaking tires.

According to the report, the officer said the cloud coming from the vehicle "reduced the visibility to nearly zero" for drivers in the westbound lanes.

The officer noted that he observed tire marks on the roadway "consistent with a vehicle performing 'a donut.'"

Byron Pringle Credit: Courtesy Florida Highway Patrol

Pringle was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenge SRT Hellcat registered in his name, which was occupied by himself, another adult passenger in the front seat and a child in the back seat, the report states.

The report claims Pringle's Florida license was found to be suspended for financial responsibility as of Feb. 10 with a seize tag order and another suspension for failure to pay a traffic fine as of March 7.

According to the report, Pringle was "verbally confrontational" and ignored commands from the arresting officer. He was transported to Pasco County Jail.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea to the charges or obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.