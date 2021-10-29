Cheyenne Woods is the daughter of Earl Woods, Jr. — Tiger Woods' half-brother

Golfer Cheyenne Woods Engaged to New York Yankees Player Aaron Hicks: Forever with My Best Friend'

Aaron Hicks knows diamonds.

The New York Yankees center fielder is engaged to golfer Cheyenne Woods, the couple confirmed on social media this week.

Woods, 31, shared photos from the proposal, with Hicks, 32, down on one knee in a grassy field surrounded by palm trees.

Wood, wrote in her Instagram caption, "YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my ❤️ 10.21.21."

Hicks — who has two children from a previous relationship — commented on his bride-to-be's post, "You will forever have my ❤️."

According to the Golf Channel, Hicks and Woods met in early 2020 after she interviewed him for her golf podcast, Birdies Not Bs. They began dating in the spring of last year.

Woods, whose father is Tiger Woods' half-brother Earl Woods Jr., competes on the LPGA Tour, while Hicks is an avid golfer outside of his professional baseball career.

Cheyenne Woods and Aaron Hicks Engagement Cheyenne Woods and Aaron Hicks | Credit: Ryann Lindsey Photography/ryannlindseyphotography.com

Woods played golf in college at Wake Forest University, and turned pro after her graduation in 2012. And Hicks made his debut in the MLB the following year, and has been with the Yankees since 2015.