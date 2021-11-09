Chelsea Clinton Celebrates with Her Parents Bill and Hillary After Completing N.Y.C. Marathon

Chelsea Clinton was congratulated by her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at the finish line

Chelsea Clinton completed the TCS New York City Marathon for the first time on Sunday!

Clinton, 41, was congratulated by her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at the finish line in Central Park. She finished with a time of 3:59:09, Runner's World reported.

The former first daughter ran in support of the charity City Harvest, an organization she has supported for years. "Running the @nycmarathon has been a longtime goal. It was an honor to run with Team @CityHarvest, an organization I've been proud to support for many years. If you are able, hope you will join me in supporting their vital work to feed New Yorkers: http://cityharvest.org/Marathon," Clinton tweeted.

"Proud mama," the former Democratic presidential nominee, 74, tweeted with a photo of the two hugging after the marathon.

In response Chelsea tweeted: "Love this photo so much, thank you for sharing it! This was right after I finished #NYCMarathon2021 and my mom was reminding me about a cartwheel contest I entered when I was three or four. She is always cheering me on and I'm grateful every day @HilaryClinton is my mom!"

In addition, Chelsea's three children, Charlotte, Aidan, Jasper, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky were also at the marathon watching on the sidelines.

"One of my favorite moments of running yesterday's @nycmarathon was spotting my husband and kids on the sidelines. Grateful to my wonderful cheer squad for their love yesterday and always!" she tweeted.

The race kicked off on Staten Island and continued via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Runners traveled through Brooklyn, then into Queens before reaching Manhattan. After the Bronx, runners headed back down into Manhattan and finished in Central Park.

Kenyan runners Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir took home gold in the men's and women's races, respectively, after completing the five-borough race on Sunday. Korir, 27, finished with a time of two hours, eight minutes, and 22 seconds, while Jepchirchir, 28, came in at two hours, 22 minutes, and 39 seconds.

This year, 33,000 runners, including a variety of celebrities from television, movies, music, and sports, participated in the 50th running of the 26.2-mile race. The event was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.