Cheer's La'Darius Marshall Is 'Safe' at Home After Sharing Post About Being 'a Broken Kid'

The Netflix star's teammates, Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris, both expressed their love and support for the star on his post before it was deleted

La'Darius Marshall is now "safe" at home after sharing a recent social media message concerning close friends and fans.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old Cheer star posted an emotional message on Instagram, seeming to reference that the reality star was going through a difficult time.

"Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away," he wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post, according to E! News. "I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here."

He continued, "I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What's left of me is nothing, I'm empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life."

The star of the hit Netflix docu-series then added, "I am not what my media shows. I'm a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories."

"I love each and every single one of you guys," he concluded his message. "I hope that God shows you the way. Hurt people hurt people, and I'm tired of hurting people. It's ok I'll be smiling wherever I'm going. I have Given up this time."

Shortly after the original post was deleted, a new photo was posted to Marshall's account of the cheerleader with a little girl and a woman named Debbie Bonner, who Marshall lived with while cheering for Navaro and was featured on Cheer.

"Ladarius Marshall is safe [at] home here in Texas with me @dlbonn," the post stated. "Thank you all for carrying for our Boy, he will receive the help he needs I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Earlier this year, Marshall told The Cut that the popular Netflix show left him in "a dark place" after the series touched upon his traumas with alleged sexual abuse as a young boy.

"I never wanted to be perceived as a victim. I don’t like the word … I know what I’ve been through, but look how far I made it," he told the outlet. "I don’t have to have shields on —I just should live … You’re gonna miss out on your blessings if you don’t allow people to come in."

According to E! News, Marshall's teammates, Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris, both expressed their love and support for the star on his post before it was deleted.

Butler, 22, sent an uplifting message to Marshall in the comment section of the post, writing, "I just want to tell you how much of an impact YOU have made on my life. You made me strong when I was weak. You lifted me when I was down. You have made me a better me. I need you to know that you are my EVERYTHING."

She continued, "I can not stress enough how important you are to not only me, but so many other people. I love you with all my heart, body and soul and I would literally take a bullet for you. Please, please, please just know that you are very loved and cared about."

Harris, 20, also chimed in and shared, "You mean so much to me and others and have made a huge impact on so many people!"

"I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who's close to you!"

He added, "NEVER lose sight of that. It's definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!! But I know I have family, close friends, and die hard loving fans that support me and build me up and you do as well!"

Butler also reposted Marshall's latest photo to her Instagram Story, telling her followers, "Just to share with you guys, Ladarius is safe and okay."

Earlier in the week, Marshall had shared an Instagram post where he praised Butler for their friendship, which he "will forever cherish."

"She loves me for the good, bad, and ugly," he captioned a series of photos with his teammate. "I would die for her in a heartbeat. Nothing kept us a part even on the worst of days, she is the sweetest most caring human being I have ever met in my life."

He added, "She brings out such a soft side in me and comfortable feeling. Bestfriends until the end of our days and I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix.