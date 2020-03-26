Cheer's Jerry Harris Shared Some Positive Mat Talk for Everyone as Coronavirus Spread Continues

Jeremiah Harris has some uplifting words for everyone struggling through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Cheer star uploaded a video on social media of himself sharing a positive message, encouraging everyone to stay optimistic while the world battles the rapidly spreading virus.

“Hey ya’ll, this is Jerry from Cheer and I know this is a hard time for everyone right now but I don’t want you guys to think of this as a negative or a bad time, okay?” the Navarro College cheerleader said in his video. “Think of this as a time to reboot, recharge our mental battery and reconnect with family, ok? This is not gonna last forever and it will be over before we know it and we will be able to resume our normal lives, how they were before.”

“I want you guys to all stay focused on what is good and happy, and always keep an attitude of gratitude, and always be strong,” he added. “Because at the end of the day, we got this!”

Harris, who is best known for his “mat talk” — his positive and enthusiastic way of hyping up his fellow teammates — captioned the post: “I know this is a challenging time for everyone around the world, but just know, we can get through this! Stay strong and keep an attitude of gratitude! Sending you all love❤️💪🏾.”

“You’re the cutest! I love you! ❤️❤️❤️,” Navarro cheer coach Monica Aldama commented on his post.

His post comes after Varsity Spirit announced their decision to cancel the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship, otherwise known as the Daytona Beach competition.

The Navarro cheer team was headed to the competition this year as the reigning champions.

Harris shared a message after the announcement, posting a photo of the team posing on their mat. “My family FOREVER and ALWAYS!😭This isn’t a goodbye…. it’s a see you soon🥺💗 #fiofmu,” he wrote.

Several of his other teammates also shared posts about the heartbreaking news, including La’Darius Marshall, Dillon Brandt, Shannon Woolsey and Gabi Butler.

Aldama also opened up about how the pandemic has affected her hardworking team.

The 47-year-old coach explained that she feels “heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing” and for the “lost memories and the lost time with my beautiful team.”

“I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly. I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town,” she said.

Aldama went on to thank her cheer squad for “pouring everything they had into this entire year – for the late nights- the games- the community service- the holidays given up,” adding that the kids are “fighters” and always put in their full effort.

“Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was bar none,” she continued.

Aldama explained that one of her biggest struggles during this unprecedented time was not having control over the situation.

“I have always been able to control the narrative and resort to plan B or C or even Z,” she shared. “For the first time in my life I had no control and my life has been a roller coaster over the past week.”

She concluded, “What I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!! ‘God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.’”

