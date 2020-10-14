Jenessa Thompson of Oklahoma was taking a photo with her cheer team when the goalpost fell on top of her

15-Year-Old Cheerleader in ICU After Goalpost Falls and Hits Her Head: 'She Was Pinned to the Ground'

A 15-year-old cheerleader was seriously injured when a football goalpost fell and hit her on the head while she posed for a photograph.

Jenessa Thompson of Cyril, Oklahoma, was with her cheerleading teammates on Monday afternoon to take a picture at their high school's football field, according to KFOR. For the photo, Jenessa laid beneath a goalpost as a few of her other teammates climbed up to the crossbar, but the structure collapsed and hit Jenessa in the head.

"She wasn’t responsive that I could tell her little arms were limp," Debbie Thompson, Jenessa's grandmother, told the news station. "She was moaning but pretty much unconscious."

"She was pinned to the ground," Debbie added. "A lot of blood, the ambulance came, and they said they needed to call the chopper."

Jenessa was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where doctors later told the family the teen had avoided the worst of outcomes.

"They said they couldn’t find any brain bleeds," Debbie told KFOR. "That was a real honest to goodness hallelujah, God is good, that’s when the tears came, that’s when we cried and everybody was jumping up and down."

Debbie told The Lawton Constitution that Jenessa suffered a broken jaw in the incident and may need surgery. Doctors do expect her to make a full recovery.

"We’re not out of the woods yet," Debbie told the outlet. "But we’ve witnessed a miracle."

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for the family to help pay for Jenessa's medical care.

"Jenessa Thompson was involved in a tragic accident while taking a photo with her cheer group," a description on the donation page reads. "A football goal post fell and struck her on the head causing serious injuries."

"[She] is the first person to help everyone so this fundraiser is designed to show her the same love she shows everyone else," it continued.

