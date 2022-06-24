Cheer Star Maddy Brum Says She's 'Blessed to Be Alive' After Being Hit by a Car
Cheer star Maddy Brum is recovering after she was hit by a car while walking in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Netflix reality star shared on Instagram Thursday that the accident occurred earlier this week while she was crossing the street with a group of friends. Brum said that she was inside the crosswalk when "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."
"I'm feeling extra blessed today," she wrote. "Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort."
The professional cheerleader said she was lucky to walk away from the accident with just "bruises and cuts." Brum was in Kansas City to perform on the Cheer Live Tour 2022, and she still plans to perform on a handful of remaining shows.
"I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows," Brum told fans. "I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love."
Brum also thanked fellow Navarro cheerleader Deidra Lizette for "being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice," to join the tour as Brum recovers.
Brum's coach and Dancing With the Stars alum Monica Aldama commented on the cheerleader's post, writing, "I'm so thankful it wasn't worse! ❤️❤️❤️ I love you!"
The Cheer Live Tour will stop in Chicago this weekend and continue through the summer.