'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE: 'Never Thought Cheerleading Would Take Me This Route'

Butler tells PEOPLE that wrestling is "very related to cheerleading because we're performers, we're entertainers, we like to put on a show and we also have to be athletic"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 01:46 PM
Cheer star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE
Cheer star Gabi Butler at WWE Summer Slam in Nashville. Photo: WWE

Cheer star Gabi Butler is ready to take her athleticism to a new sport.

The longtime gymnast has officially signed a contract with WWE, she exclusively shares with PEOPLE.

Butler says she fell in love with wrestling this summer after attending SummerSlam in Nashville. "I was blown away by what they put on," she says.

The Netflix breakout star admits she's new to the sport, considering her athletic career until now was focused on cheer. "I was so involved in the cheerleading industry for so long, and I never really looked into anything other than cheerleading," says Butler.

"But when I went to SummerSlam, it really just opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication the athletes bring into the ring."

Cheer star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE
WWE

Butler says she admired "the way they performed" and the "competitive" atmosphere, which isn't so different from her experience in cheerleading.

"It was almost like I was watching a cheerleading competition, but wrestling edition," she laughs.

While she was at SummerSlam, Butler spent time with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who she says "really inspired" her to take the leap into the WWE world. "The way she carries herself is very impressive and the conversation we had was so nice," Butler shares.

Both cheering and wrestling require a certain level of performance, says Butler, who was "honestly shocked at" the similarities between the two.

"It's very related to cheerleading because we're performers, we're entertainers, we like to put on a show and we also have to be athletic."

Butler's partnership with WWE won't have her competing in the ring just yet, but she'll be training at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando and will attend the biggest events in the sport as she immerses herself in the wrestling world.

Gabi Butler
Gabi Butler. Gabi Butler/Instagram

"I would definitely love to take that challenge, hopefully in the future," Butler tells PEOPLE of getting in the ring for a real match one day. "You have to be committed to be wrestling, that's for sure. It definitely doesn't look easy."

In the meantime, she'll continue to cheer while she figures out where she wants to sign next. "This year is the first year that I've actually taken a break from cheerleading," says Butler.

"I did a tour this summer, and that was very, very time-consuming thing, mentally and physically. So I took this year off and I'm currently thinking about where I would want to cheer in college next year."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Butler has two years left of eligibility for college athletics, but she says Navarro, the school she attended while filming Cheer, isn't one of her options.

"I can't go to Navarro again because my time with Navarro was done," she says. "I'm thinking about multiple things right now. So I just don't know where I'm going to sign next."

While she considers her next move as a cheerleader, Butler is excited to see where her partnership with the WWE takes her. "I never thought that cheerleading would take me on this route, but here we are."

Related Articles
Former Ole' Miss and New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, poses with family members before the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels on October 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS.
Eli Manning Says Watching His Daughter Cheerlead at Middle-School Football Games Is a 'Win-Win'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
What to Know About Late WWE Wrestler Sara Lee
Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Suni Lee 'Still Making a Decision' on If She'll Be Back for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair Is 'Just Getting Started' With Her 'Redemption Story' at WWE's SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely from WWE After Attacking an Official at SummerSlam
Cheer
'Cheer' Hits the Road! Everything to Know About the Hit Netflix Series' Just-Announced Tour
MORGAN SIMIANER
'Cheer' Team Navarro Wins 2022 National Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships
Morgan Simianer instagram
'Cheer' 's Morgan Simianer Says TVCC Rivalry Was Only 'on the Floor': I'm 'Still Friends with Them'
jerry harris
Stars of 'Cheer' Recount Reactions to Teammate Jerry Harris' Sex Crimes Arrest: 'My Heart Completely Sank'
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vince McMahon Announces Retirement from WWE amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Maddy Brum as a flyer in the Navarro cheer team
'Cheer' 's Maddy Brum Opens Up About Netflix Fame, Plans for Daytona 2022: 'Working 10-Times Harder'
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attends the WWE Superstars For Hope Reception on April 05, 2019 in New York City.
Stephanie McMahon Reveals She's Taking Leave of Absence from WWE to 'Focus on My Family'
Daria Berenato, AKA Sonya Deville
WWE's Daria Berenato Hopes She Can Be Part of Creating 'Safer and More Open' Space for LGBTQ+ Fans
Netflix Cheer star Maddy Brum hospitalized after being hit by car
'Cheer' Star Maddy Brum Says She's 'Blessed to Be Alive' After Being Hit by a Car
Monica Aldama Jerry Harris Cheer
'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Talks About 'Shocking' and 'Devastating' Jerry Harris Allegations
Bella Twins
Nikki and Brie Bella Want Fans to 'Be Inspired' by 'Biography: WWE Legends' Episode: 'We're Survivors'