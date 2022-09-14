'Cheer' Star Cassadee Dunlap's Dad in Critical Condition After Being Shot for Entering Wrong Apartment

Dunlap's father Ronald was shot over several times on Saturday when he went into an apartment he thought was his own

By
Published on September 14, 2022 01:28 PM
cassadee dunlap
Photo: cassadee dunlap/instagram

The father of Netflix's Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap is in critical condition after being shot.

On Saturday, Ronald Dunlap allegedly accidentally walked into the wrong apartment in Arkansas in the middle of the night after spending time at a bar with his nephew, per TMZ.

A spokesperson for Little Rock Police Department told the outlet that the 49-year-old entered the wrong building before forcing his way into the apartment. The shooter, Joshua Womack, told authorities that around 3 a.m. he heard knocking at his door before seeing an intruder in his kitchen. While Ronald lives in the 15C, he banged on the door of 12D instead, reported the New York Post.

Ronald was shot as many as five or six times.

cassadee dunlap
cassadee dunlap/instagram

Police reportedly found Dunlap "lying face down on the ground outside of Womack's apartment" and then transported him to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Cheer star Cassadee has not publicly addressed the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Little Rock Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

His brother Dave told TMZ that Ronald is still in the hospital and it is unclear if he will survive. No charges have been filed against Womack.

Cassadee was a feature of the second season of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries Cheer, which follows the Navarro College team as they headed back to the mat in hopes of another championship title.

Related Articles
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
11-Year-Old Allegedly Fatally Stabbed By Mother Before Stabbing Herself
Arrest Warrant Issued for N.M. Woman Who Allegedly Killed Her Son, 11, and Stabbed Herself
MORGAN SIMIANER
'Cheer' Team Navarro Wins 2022 National Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships
Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua Gillard
Motive Remains Mystery After Mich. Dad Allegedly Kills Wife, 3 Children Before Shooting Himself
Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua Gillard
Michigan Mother and Her 3 Young Children Shot Dead, Surviving Daughter Says She's in 'Total Shock'
Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic
Ill. Officer Pleaded for Her Life Before Being Killed with Her Own Gun, Fellow Policeman Wounded
Serenity Stephens
6-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Atlanta Park Shooting, Suspect Still at Large
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
elvis and priscilla presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship: A Look Back
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
McDonald's Worker Shot in the Neck By Angry Customer in Brooklyn
Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Outside of New York McDonald's
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline