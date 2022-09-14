'Cheer' Star Cassadee Dunlap's Dad in Critical Condition After Being Shot for Entering Wrong Apartment

The father of Netflix's Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap is in critical condition after being shot.

On Saturday, Ronald Dunlap allegedly accidentally walked into the wrong apartment in Arkansas in the middle of the night after spending time at a bar with his nephew, per TMZ.

A spokesperson for Little Rock Police Department told the outlet that the 49-year-old entered the wrong building before forcing his way into the apartment. The shooter, Joshua Womack, told authorities that around 3 a.m. he heard knocking at his door before seeing an intruder in his kitchen. While Ronald lives in the 15C, he banged on the door of 12D instead, reported the New York Post.

Ronald was shot as many as five or six times.

Police reportedly found Dunlap "lying face down on the ground outside of Womack's apartment" and then transported him to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Cheer star Cassadee has not publicly addressed the incident.

The Little Rock Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

His brother Dave told TMZ that Ronald is still in the hospital and it is unclear if he will survive. No charges have been filed against Womack.

Cassadee was a feature of the second season of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries Cheer, which follows the Navarro College team as they headed back to the mat in hopes of another championship title.