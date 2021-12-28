Cheer Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix in January — Watch the Emotional Trailer

The trailer for the cheerleading docuseries shows the squad reacting to news of Jerry Harris' arrest

Netflix's Cheer is officially back.

The Emmy-winning cheerleading docuseries is returning for its second season on Jan. 12, following the Navarro College team as they return to the mat in hopes of another championship title and process Jerry Harris' arrest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The streaming platform released an emotional trailer for the upcoming nine-episode season, showing Navarro head coach Monica Aldama and returning stars Gabi Butler, La'Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback, Morgan Simianer and more.

Season 2 will follow the Corsicana, Texas cheerleading team on their journey toward competing at the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida, featuring their rival squad from Trinity Valley Community College.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cheer Season 2 Cheer season 2 | Credit: Netflix

Episodes will highlight both teams' struggles on and off the cheer mat, including how members of Navarro cope with their newfound stardom and the news of former teammate Jerry Harris' September 2020 arrest for allegedly producing child pornography, which was followed by additional federal charges that December.

The arrest came just days after two underage twin brothers filed a lawsuit against Harris for allegedly sexually abusing them and demanding nude photographs from them.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager," a spokesperson for Harris told PEOPLE in September 2020. "We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

"I can't even, like, process it right now," Aldama says of Harris in the trailer.

Viewers will hear from the brothers who came forward with allegations against him, according to Variety, which was first to report about the second season and trailer.

According to Netflix's description, "As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves."

Cheer began filming its second season in January 2020 before the pandemic caused production to shut down and the NCA competition to be canceled, Variety reported. Filming reportedly restarted in September 2020.