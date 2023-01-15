'Cheer' 's Morgan Simianer Celebrates Bachelorette Party: 'Bach and Boujee'

Simianer and Stone Burleson got engaged in March of last year after dating since early 2021

By
Published on January 15, 2023 03:01 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnahH2Cr164/. MORGAN SIMIANER/Instagram
Photo: MORGAN SIMIANER/Instagram

Morgan Simianer's friends are cheering her own as she approaches her wedding day!

The Cheer star, 25, celebrated her bachelorette party with a handful of friends in Cancun, as she rocked a two-piece white fit featuring a lace top and sandals.

"Bach and Boujee 🤍💍," she captioned the photo, where she was surrounded by six friends, all wearing head-to-toe black looks.

The Netflix star's gathering of pals comes less than a year after she exclusively revealed her engagement to PEOPLE, as she and her friends hit the beach, hung out on boats, and even toasted each other with cups reading "Morgan's Bach Bash."

"Can't wait to stand by your side on your special day," choreographer Colton Durbin wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the fun weekend. "I love you so much😘"

Simianer got engaged to her partner Stone Burleson in Dallas, Texas back in March 2022. Proposing with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring in the HALL Arts Hotel, Burleson was ready to take the next step after dating since early 2021.

"After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever, she blessed me by saying yes," Burleson told PEOPLE at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Morgan Simianer attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

The engagement occurred when Simianer was lured to the hotel with the help of her publicists, who told her she'd be doing an interview, before she was surprised by her future life partner. "I'm so excited I get to marry my best friend," Simianer told PEOPLE. "I've been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl."

"Stone has made my dreams come true," she said then. "I'm so excited to be with him for the rest of my life."

Netflix's hit documentary series, in which Simianer appeared in seasons 1 and 2, follows the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team. It ran for 15 episodes through both seasons. During the release of season 2 last year, the reality star told PEOPLE that the pandemic impacted her final year on the Navarro cheer team.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I didn't necessarily leave Navarro on a negative note," Simianer said. "I can look back at the memories and, you know, the titles and just all the friendships I've made and the memories that will last for a lifetime."

Back in October, Simianer wished Burleson a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a wholesome beach shot with a sweet caption celebrating her "best friend."

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my husband-to be, my best friend, and the person who means everything to me," she wrote. "I love you! 💕"

