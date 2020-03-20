Cheer Coach Monica Aldama Says She Is 'Heartbroken' That Navarro Season Has to End Early

The Navarro College cheer squad is stepping off the mat for the remainder of the season.

As the novel coronavirus causes more sporting events around the globe to be postponed or canceled, Navarro College’s cheerleading head coach Monica Aldama is opening up about how the pandemic is affecting her hardworking team.

“Because of this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team’s season has come to an end. Sunday evening Varsity made a decision to cancel the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times, ” Aldama wrote on Instagram this week.

In the photo shared on social media, Aldama is seen smiling with her arms around several teary-eyed members of her cheer squad.

The 47-year-old coach explained that she feels “heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing” and for the “lost memories and the lost time with my beautiful team.”

“I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly. I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town,” she said.

Aldama went on to thank her cheer squad for “pouring everything they had into this entire year – for the late nights- the games- the community service- the holidays given up,” adding that the kids are “fighters” and always put in their full effort.

“Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was bar none,” she continued.

Aldama explained that one of her biggest struggles during this unprecedented time was not having control over the situation.

“I have always been able to control the narrative and resort to plan B or C or even Z.,” she shared. “For the first time in my life I had no control and my life has been a roller coaster over the past week.”

She concluded, “What I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!! ‘God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.'”

Several other members of the Navarro cheer squad also shared their feelings of disappointment on social media.

“Navarro College Cheer, You are my everything. My heart hurts that I won’t cheer again. I’m so thankful for the bonds I’ve created and the memories that I’ll carry with me forever,” Morgan Simianer wrote on Instagram alongside photos from her cheer career.

La’Darius Marshall also wrote a heartfelt message on his feed.

“FIOFMU, this is where we write the end of the journey for us all. Pens fall down as we put a period to the end of our story together. I love these people with all of my heart. I am so thankful for everything we went through together,” he wrote.

Since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, the outbreak has caused major disruptions on a global scale, including in the sports world.

Tennis’ BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, and the Miami Open have both been canceled. In addition, the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, MLS is planning a 30-day hiatus, and the MLB has suspended spring training and is delaying the start of the regular season.

