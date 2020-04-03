Watch Cheer's Monica Aldama Be Flyer with La'Darius & Jerry as Bases: 'Can Always Count on Family'

Image zoom Monica Aldama/Instagram

Monica Aldama is sending out a message of love to her Navarro “family” amid the coronavirus global health crisis that led to their season ending early.

On Thursday, the Navarro College cheerleading head coach shared a pair of throwback images of herself acting as flyer during a stunt, with three of the cheer team’s members — La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer and Jerry Harris — serving as her bases. In the second shot, the group is seen laughing together on the ground.

“You can always count on family to hold you up during times of uncertainty. If only we would have known then … ” Aldama began her caption. “Missing all of my kids today. ❤️”

All three of the student-athletes (and fellow Cheer stars) commented on the sweet post. While Marshall wrote, “I love you more than I could explain!” Simianer said, “I love being your back spot 🤩 I miss you 😘.”

“I love you so much monica!” Harris chimed in. “Your heart is unlike no other!🥰💕”

Following the breakout success of their Netflix documentary series Cheer, Aldama and her team received the devastating news that they would not be able to continue their season after March or attend the championships due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Because of this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team’s season has come to an end. Sunday evening Varsity made a decision to cancel the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times,” Aldama wrote on Instagram last month, alongside a photo of herself smiling with her arms around several teary-eyed members of her cheer squad.

The coach went on to explain that she felt “heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing” and for the “lost memories and the lost time with my beautiful team.”

“I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly,” Aldama said. “I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town.”

Aldama and Harris told PEOPLE in January that they were “very, very surprised” by the overwhelmingly positive response to Cheer, the documentary series that follows the Corsicana, Texas, team’s journey to a 14th National Cheerleaders Association Championship last year.

“I mean, we knew that when we filmed this that the cheerleading industry people would probably watch it because we’ve won a few times,” said Aldama. “They would want to see what we’re doing, but we had no idea that the whole world would watch it. And I think the most surprising thing that I’ve seen is not only are people outside the cheer community watching it, they’re watching it multiple times. It’s crazy.”

Student-athlete Harris echoed his coach’s sentiments, noting that the “love and support” has been “shocking” and explaining, “You think that only a few people are going to watch this cheer documentary. But it turns out there’s a lot more people than we ever could have imagined.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.