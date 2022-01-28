Morgan Simianer tells PEOPLE that CHEER LIVE, kicking off June 1, will "give the audience a rush of emotions as we take cheer to the next level"

Cheer Hits the Road! Everything to Know About the Hit Netflix Series' Just-Announced Tour

Navarro College's stars are taking their stunts on the road.

The athletes featured in the hit Netflix documentary series Cheer are going on tour this summer, kicking off 38 dates on June 1 in San Diego, before wrapping July 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to a press release, CHEER LIVE — featuring coach Monica Aldama and some of Navarro's biggest stars, like Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer — will be an "electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats."

"Without the restraints of scorecards, judges and time limits, CHEER LIVE will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert," the release adds.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the tour, Simianer, 24, says "fans can expect to see something that has never been done before" on the show, which has a second season now streaming on Netflix.

"This tour gives athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent with no limitations or judgment from a score sheet," she explains. "Our plan is to give the audience a rush of emotions as we take cheer to the next level."

Simianer adds that she's "very excited to cheer again with [her] former teammates," as "it has been about two years since I've stepped on a floor to perform with them."

"I'm also excited to take the mat with many other talented athletes," she says.

According to Simianer, fans should buy tickets to CHEER LIVE "to experience the first of its kind cheerleading experience."

"It brings people together and dives deeper into the love we have for this sport," she tells PEOPLE.

Tickets for CHEER LIVE will go on sale to the general public Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, on Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale from 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 1 through 10 p.m. local time on Feb. 3.