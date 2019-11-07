Spirited Dad Goes Viral After Perfectly Performing Daughter's Cheerleading Routine from Stands

Image zoom

Give me a “D!” Give me an “A!” Give me a “D!”

While Rolland “Hekili” Holland goes to many York High School football games to watch his daughter Mackenzi, who is on the cheer squad, his attendance at last week’s game in Yorktown, Virginia, did not go unnoticed.

Holland quickly went viral after a fellow parent in the stands, Scott Willard, spotted the dad mimicking the same exact cheer routine his daughter’s cheer squad performed when the Falcons scored a touchdown.

“The band plays and the girls perform it after every touchdown or score,” Holland told Good Morning America. “I was trying to learn it by watching the cheerleaders. But Mackenzi finally taught me one day,” he shared, adding that the kicks were the hardest part. I’ve always loved the atmosphere of high school and college football. The band, the excitement, everything. It just another way to have fun and show support.”

After Willard noticed Holland performing the “fight song” routine, he “leaned over and jokingly said to [his] wife if York scores again I’m making this guy viral,” he told the outlet.

As Willard does not post very often on social media, he admitted that he didn’t expect the video to get many views — his main goal was simply to show him off as a “cool dad.”

“This guy right here needs to go viral. By far CHEER DAD OF THE YEAR!!!!!! This dude rocks!!!! GO YORK FALCONS!!!! #cheerdad,” Willard captioned the Facebook post.

The hilarious and heartwarming clip has now been viewed over 3.5 million times, but most importantly makes his daughter happy.

“I smiled the entire time,” Mackenzi told The Washington Post of seeing her dad’s performance. “I was like, ‘You go, Dad.’ “