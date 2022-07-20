Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged With Domestic Violence and Child Abuse in Los Angeles

The NBA free agent is scheduled to be arraigned at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been charged with three felonies following his June 29 arrest in Los Angeles.

Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse "under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The NBA free agent is scheduled to be arraigned at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch on Wednesday.

According to the D.A.'s office, Bridges's girlfriend was the victim of the alleged assault, which happened in front of their two children "on or about June 27 and 28."

Bridges' partner, Mychelle Johnson, posted since-deleted pictures of injuries along with a statement on Instagram July 1, according to ESPN and other outlets.

Johnson did not identify Bridges but described the injuries as "assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle."

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," the post read. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not. I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person."

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, West Los Angeles Branch.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Tuesday. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

The Hornets released a statement on Twitter following the announcement of the charges Tuesday.

"We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further legal comment at this time."

Bridges made headlines in April when he struck a young fan with his mouthguard after a moment of frustration on the court.

After he was ejected in the fourth quarter of a single-elimination game against the Atlanta Hawks for a second technical foul, the power forward removed his mouthguard and tossed it at a screaming fan, but his aim was off. Video shows the mouthguard instead flying into the face of a young girl.

The Hornets' leading scorer last season, Bridges is currently a free agent. His future with the team is now uncertain due to the arrest, according to The Charlotte Observer.