James Bouknight of the Charlotte Hornets was arrested on Sunday for driving while impaired, just days before the start of the NBA season.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, 22-year-old Bouknight was found unconscious in a parking area in Uptown Charlotte just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Medical and fire personnel were called to the scene to help wake up Bouknight and get him to open his car, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office also confiscated a Glock 23 during the arrest, per WBTV.

The Observer reported that open carry is allowed in North Carolina as long as the firearm is legal and the owner is not banned from having a gun. According to the outlet, Bouknight has a pending concealed carry permit, and he has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

PEOPLE reached out to the Mecklenburg County sheriff on Tuesday afternoon.

When contacted by PEOPLE, the Hornets said they were aware of Bouknight's arrest.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty

"We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information," the team said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The Hornets are owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

According to WBTV, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Bouknight practiced with the team on Monday.

"We are just gathering information right now," Clifford told reporters, per ESPN. "Until we know more definitely on what happened I can't comment on that."

"That's this league. You know what I mean?" he continued. "I was told a long time ago that if you want to enjoy coaching, understand that a lot more things go wrong every day that go right. It's just the kind of job that it is. It's part of coaching at every level."

The Hornets are set to start the 2022-2023 NBA season against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.