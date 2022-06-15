NBA Player Montrezl Harrell Cited on Marijuana Charge After Traffic Stop
Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was charged with trafficking marijuana during a traffic stop in Kentucky last month, PEOPLE confirms.
"Mr. Harrell was charged by the Kentucky State Police with Trafficking in Marijuana on May 12 in Madison County," Kentucky State Police said in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Wednesday.
"He received a citation for the violation," they added.
Harrell, from North Carolina, previously played basketball for the University of Louisville in Kentucky.
Court records show a preliminary hearing about the violation will take place July 13 in Madison County District Court. An attorney for Harrell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, a state trooper stopped the car Harrell was in after it drove too close to another vehicle on May 12. During a search, the trooper found 1.4 kilograms of marijuana inside vacuum-sealed bags.
Police confirmed to PEOPLE that Harrell was charged with a Class D felony, which they note is the lowest level of felony in Kentucky.
Possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana in Kentucky is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders, the Charlotte Observer reported.
The Hornets did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the NBA player.
Harrell recently finished his first NBA season with the Hornets after a trade from the Washington Wizards sent him to Charlotte in February.
Previously, Harrell played for the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. He received NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2020.