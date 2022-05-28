Charlotte Flair Marries Fiancé Andrade El Idolo in Romantic Wedding: He's 'Opened My Eyes' to Love

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo exchanged vows in front of 160 loved ones in the latter's hometown in Mexico

When was the image taken - May 27th, 2022

When was the image taken - May 27th, 2022

They do!

WWE's Charlotte Flair married her fiancé, Mexican wrestler Andrade El Idolo, in a lavish and romantic Mexico wedding on Friday, celebrating that "love is one language" through their union.

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that the couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón — the groom's hometown — on Friday evening.

"Before I met him, I did not know anything except my job," Flair, whose real name is Ashley Fliehr, tells PEOPLE. "When I met him, he opened my eyes to travel and life and love and a different culture. And I was so strict with my job and did not know how to enjoy both life and work at the same time. And he opened me up to that."

The couple — who got engaged in Jan. 2020 — celebrated their romance through the details of the wedding, including a multitude of candles and light pastel floral arrangements that Flair described as "so soft, elegant and playful."

The farm venue was selected because it reminded Flair of her now-husband (real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza): "casual and romantic."

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo | Credit: EFEGE

"I didn't want it to be anything like my character — 'Charlotte' is not personable at all and not relatable ... but I like when I am just me, Ashley, when I am with him in gym clothes and no makeup," says Flair. "It's funny because when we were talking to the wedding planner ... I just really wanted it to be casual."

For the big night, Flair wore an all-lace, jeweled gown by Galia Lahav, which she describes as "vintage" and "romantic and flirty." She says, "The detail is so beautiful. It is not even a starch white. It is a cream and white. It is an old-world vintage look to it."

Flair, 36, was supported by eight bridesmaids — who wore champagne-colored dresses designed by Revelry — including her sister, sister-in-law, Andrade's sister, and fellow WWE wrestler Nia Jax. Andrade's eight uncles were groomsmen, and the family affair continued with Flair's father, wrestling icon Ric Flair, walking her down the aisle.

Left: Charlotte Flair | Credit: EFEGE Right: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo | Credit: EFEGE

Left: Charlotte Flair | Credit: EFEGE Right: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo | Credit: EFEGE

That family inclusion, Flair tells PEOPLE, was "the most important" aspect of the wedding for the couple. "That is why we picked Manny's hometown because he has such a big family," she says. "To me, it was just making sure everyone that was important to us could be here."

The second-most crucial wedding day aspect? The music. Flair and Andrade's guests danced to music performed by an English-language band, a local Mexican band, and tracks spun by a DJ.

"Our first dance was half of an American song and half Spanish, so guests could enjoy," explains Flair.

As the party went on, Flair changed into a second look: a cocktail dress, also by Galia Lahav, that gave the bride "Gatsby" vibes. Andrade, 32, also had an outfit change, into a white tuxedo dinner jacket.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo | Credit: EFEGE

The music wasn't the only way in which Andrade's culture was incorporated into the wedding: Flair made sure the food was authentic too. Food trucks were on site, serving enchiladas and empanadas, among other snacks.

The newlyweds are now headed off on their honeymoon to Costa Rica and then will close on a new home in Florida this summer.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo | Credit: EFEGE

No matter where in the world the couple is, Flair is just excited to continue to grow and love alongside her new husband.