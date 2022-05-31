See More Photos from Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo's Rustic Mexico Wedding
Charlotte Flair and fiancé Andrade El Idolo were married at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón, Mexico, last Friday in front of 160 people — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look into the big day.
Newlywed Smiles
Charlotte Flair's new-husband Andrade El Idolo "is so romantic," the bride told PEOPLE — which is what, in part, inspired their nuptials.
They celebrated their romance through the details of the wedding, including a multitude of candles and light pastel floral arrangements.
The Look of Love
The couple got engaged back in 2020 — before the pandemic — after going red carpet official with their relationship in April 2019, when they attended a WrestleMania 35 kick-off event in New York City.
All in the Details
Flair was married in a custom Galia Lahav gown, with jewelry by Simon G and Rockford and a hairpiece from Maria Elena.
She was styled by Christina Pacelli for the big day.
Lovely Lace
Flair's all-lace, jeweled gown had a "vintage" and "romantic and flirty" feel, she said.
"The detail is so beautiful. It is not even a starch white. It is a cream and white. It is an old-world vintage look to it," explained Flair.
Best Foot Forward
Flair — who changed into a shorter Galia Lahav reception dress — paired her look with Mach and Mach heels.
"They're super cute with bows and diamonds," said Flair.
Costume Change!
"It was going to be so late when the band came on and I wanted to be able to dance. I changed into a little wedding cocktail dress," Flair explained. "It's white and short with a lot of lace. It's like a Gatsby party almost."
Suit Up
The groom didn't skip out on being fashion forward for the nuptials.
The wrestler wore Emporio Armani and Tom Ford.
Bridal Vision
It was important to Flair, whose real name is Ashley Fliehr, that the wedding didn't feel like it was for her WWE character.
" 'Charlotte' is not personable at all and not relatable ... but I like when I am just me, Ashley, when I am with him in gym clothes and no makeup," said Flair.
Vows for the Future
Flair wanted to unplug for the big wedding weekend to make it even more "special."
"It was super important to me and I wanted to show him my commitment to him, because work does take up 90 percent of my life being on the road," said the bride of her groom. "I needed this time to be special with him, especially with different companies and different schedules. I didn't want to rush things."
Mr. and Mrs.
Of Andrade, Flair has nothing but praise for her new husband.
"He opened my eyes to travel and life and love and a different culture," said the star. "And I was so strict with my job and did not know how to enjoy both life and work at the same time. And he opened me up to that."
Walking Into Forever
The couple are currently honeymooning in Costa Rica for a week and a half, and once they return home they will close on a new home in Florida.
- Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Plath Questions Choosing to Do Reality TV: 'What's Done Is Done'
- AGT's Terry Crews on Why He Was 'Floored' by His Golden Buzzer-Winning Act: 'Nothing Better'
- LOCASH Introduce The Beach Boys to the Grand Ole Opry! Inside Their Night at the Legendary Venue
- Matthew Morrison Fired from SYTYCD for 'Flirty' Messages That Made Contestant 'Uncomfortable': Source