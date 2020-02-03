Charlie Day Is Really Stressed About When to Do His Laundry in Full Tide Super Bowl Commercial

Charlie Day can’t help but panic when Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire accidentally wipes sauce all over his pristine white shirt in Tide’s hilarious ad for the 2020 Super Bowl.

After the accident, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor can’t seem to decide when to wash his shirt — after the game? During the ads? During the halftime show? Decisions, decisions. The large stain quickly causes Day’s anxiety to run wild — with hilarious results.

“Charlie, relax. Super Bowl now, laundry later,” Hampshire, 38, tells him while peeking over at a package of Tide pods.

“Eh! It’s setting in!” Day responds, still unsure about what to do, with millions of people watching as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Before the commercial’s debut during the big game, Hampshire opened up to PEOPLE about the experience of filming the ad, admitting that she was nervous to take on such a big task.

“It’s not only my first Super Bowl commercial but my first commercial ever. So, I’ve been very excited about this,” she said. “I’ve always felt weird because I’m terrible at selling anything I don’t like or believe in. But what’s great is that I actually use Tide and I actually am super messy, and that’s a part of the commercial.”

“Tide wanted me to be myself, and it’s is very on-brand for me because I am very lazy when it comes to laundry,” she added.

Hampshire said she hopes to be surrounded by her Schitt’s Creek cast when she watches it for the first time.

“I can’t say I’m a huge sports fan, so I usually watch the game for the commercials, and I go to Super Bowl parties for the snacks,” she said with a laugh. “This year, I’m hoping to get the Schitt’s Creek gang can get together and watch it. If we can all be in the same place for it that would be awesome.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.