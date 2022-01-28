Scottie Pippen expressed his displeasure with Michael Jordan following the release of The Last Dance, a 2020 docuseries that looked back at the Chicago Bulls dynasty

Charles Oakley Says He Doesn't Believe Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Will Ever Speak Again

The fallout between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has done long-lasting and permanent damage to the men's relationship, NBA legend Charles Oakley believes.

In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Oakley — who played for the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s — said Jordan and Pippen will likely never speak again following the release of ESPN's 2020 docuseries, The Last Dance, which retold the story of the 1990s Bulls dynasty.

Since its premiere, Pippen has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the series, even writing in his memoir, Unguarded, that producers "glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates."

While appearing on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Oakley said he believes Pippen felt "left out" when compared to others who received screen time in the series.

"I think he feels like they didn't present him more in The Last Dance," Oakley, 58, told Simmons.

Referencing former Bulls players Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, whose backstories were featured in the series, Oakley said Pippen "felt like he was left out there" and deserved more attention for his part in the six championships won by the Bulls in the '90s.

"I think they did Dennis Rodman more than Scottie and Steve Kerr," Oakley said. "But my thing to that is, Kerr did way more off the court than Scottie. Dennis probably has, too. But on that court, Scottie did a lot more than both of them, but Scottie felt like he was left out of there."

"And he felt like Jordan wouldn't have six rings if it wasn't for him," he continued.

Despite his comments, Pippen did have a prominent place in The Last Dance. The second episode of the 10-part series focused on his life and rise as an NBA star, and he appeared in other episodes.

When asked whether he believes Pippen and Jordan can mend their relationship following the release of The Last Dance, Oakley was direct in his answer.

"No, I think it's over," Oakley told Simmons. "Yeah, I think it's over. It wasn't great from the get-go."

As to what he thinks Jordan will do moving forward, Oakley said, "he's just gonna keep doing what he's doing — play golf, fish, relax and smoke cigars."

Reps for Jordan and Pippen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

When speaking to PEOPLE in November, Pippen said he "definitely wanted to make sure that I addressed some things that were said in the documentary that I didn't agree with" when criticizing The Last Dance following its release.

Pippen said he believed Jordan, who previously had control over the 1997-1998 Bulls' season footage in the show until agreeing to its release for the series, could have helped the doc focus more on the team than himself.