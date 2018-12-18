Chicago Bears Lineman Proposes to His Girlfriend of 5 Years on the Field After Win Over Packers

Charles Leno Jr. helped the Chicago Bears win over the Green Bay Packers to clinch the NFC North championship on Sunday — the team’s first division title since 2010. But that wasn’t the only celebration for the left tackle.

After the victory, Leno Jr., 27, proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Jennifer Moth, midfield at Soldier Field on the Bears’ orange logo and asked her to marry him by presenting her a turquoise ring box, according to The Chicago Tribune.

“Jennifer Marie Roth, would you like to be … Jennifer Marie Leno Jr.? Will you? Will you accept?” said the NFL star, who is in his fifth season with the Bears according to the Tribune.

After Roth said “yes,” many of her fiancé’s teammates, including Prince Amukamara and Trey Burton, congratulated the couple as they high-fived and hugged while dressed in their championship caps.

She showed off the ring as the crowd cheered.

“If you couldn’t tell by the first play of the game & my proposal speech, I was SHOOK today. Thank you for all the love and support,” Leno Jr. also tweeted on Sunday.

The engagement came after Leno secured his first-ever playoff appearance.

“I checked off so many things today,” he told the Tribune.

“You know what the big one is. But I never beat the Packers at home. I’ve never had a winning season, never had double-digit wins. Have never been the NFC (North) champions. I’ve been through some dark days here, and this is one of the greatest days of my life,” Leno Jr. said to the Tribune.

Detailing where he kept the ring while he was on the field, Leno Jr. joked to the outlet, “I had it my sock. I’m kidding. It was in a very safe place.”