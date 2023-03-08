Charles Barkley Slams Kendrick Perkins for Saying 'Race' Influenced NBA MVP Voting: 'Asinine, Silly, Stupid'

Barkley said Perkins' suggestion that NBA voters selected Nikola Jokic for the award because of his race is "one of the most stupid things I've ever heard"

Published on March 8, 2023 04:56 PM
Charles Barkley had a lot to say after ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins suggested NBA voters have a racial bias towards two-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

During a radio appearance on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio, Barkley, 60, called comments made by Perkins, 38, "asinine, silly, and stupid," after Perkins suggested that Jokić, who was named MVP the previous two seasons, won the award because he says it's a majority of White voters who determine the recipient.

The radio hosts played a clip of Perkins saying, "When it comes to MVP voting, 80% of the voters are White Americans. 20% are others."

Barkley, who called race a "touchy subject," said that both of Jokić's MVP awards were "well deserved" and questioned Perkins' claims that most voters are White. "Does he even know how many White voters are out there? Or did he just pull it out of his ass? And if White voters want to vote only for White guys, why has a White guy only won it like five times in the last 30 years? Wouldn't the numbers be way worse?"

Barkley told the radio hosts that after initially hearing about Perkins' comments, he "said this has to be one of the most stupid things I've ever heard."

As the NBA regular season winds down, Jokić is a favorite for the title again as he's led the Denver Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference. "Him, Giannis and Embiid are battling for the third one this year," said Barkley, who suggested that "the notion that people are voting" based on ethnicity is unfounded.

Barkley suggested that Perkins only made his comments for ratings, a behavior he's coined as "ESPN disease."

Barkley explained, "A lot of these guys, when they get on TV and stuff, they're like, 'Well I'm on ESPN; I got to say something provocative.' And you know the thing about it, you're always gonna get some fools out there; you guys probably get some fools calling in agreeing with him. … I can promise you this: I've never said anything on television just to get clicks."

