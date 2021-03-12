Charles Barkley also revealed he hasn't "touched a basketball" since he retired from the sport in 2000

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal Argue Over Who Would Win in a One-on-One — and Who's Better-Looking

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal aren't only competitive when it comes to basketball.

The Inside the NBA analysts joined Thursday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), where the two argued over who is the better-looking and funnier basketball star while answering a speed round of questions.

"Who takes longest in the grooming-makeup chair?" special contributor Julie Moran asked the duo, to which O'Neal immediately responded, "Chuck."

"Well, I'm the brightest guy, so I get the most makeup," Barkley, 58, agreed. "I'm still the best looking one."

As for who is the funniest person on Inside the NBA, Barkley was quick to say himself before O'Neal, 49, answered by naming their co-host Ernie Johnson.

"Ernie is hilarious," Barkley added.

"Who would beat each other if you played one-on-one right now?" Moran asked next.

As O'Neal jumped in to argue he would dominate the competition, Barkley said to consider that his co-host is "a lot younger" than him.

"Julie, if I take my shirt off right now, you're going to see nothing but eight packs," O'Neal quipped.

The former athletes also opened up about the last time they both played basketball.

"Seven years ago," O'Neal replied.

"The day I retired, that's the last time I touched a basketball," Barkley revealed.

O'Neal began his career in the NBA in 1992 before retiring in 2011, while Barkley retired in 2000 after 26 years playing in the league.